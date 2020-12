Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 17:02 Hits: 1

The measure would give 34K vets with hypothyroidism, bladder cancer or Parkinsonism access to compensation and care.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/03/defense-bill-would-add-3-new-diseases-agent-orange-presumptive-conditions-list.html