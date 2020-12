Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 21:19 Hits: 4

The highest-ranking military official says the Pentagon needs a “reality check” in crafting the next several defense budgets as other needs facing the U.S. like tackling the coronavirus pandemic take center stage.“We have to tighten up and take...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528447-top-us-general-pentagon-needs-reality-check-for-2021-military-spending