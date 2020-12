Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 01:28 Hits: 4

A must-pass defense bill is in potential jeopardy — again — as President Trump ties the legislation to his crusade against social media companies.Lawmakers moved ahead Wednesday with finalizing the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/528506-despite-veto-threat-congress-presses-ahead-on-defense-bill