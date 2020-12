Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 18:48 Hits: 3

The fifth geosynchronous satellite in the Space Based Infrared System constellation is officially complete and ready for its 2021 launch, according to the U.S. Space Force.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/O_V3nmqRjbw/