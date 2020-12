Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:57 Hits: 2

The 2nd Marine Division has tested about a quarter of its 16,000 Marines and sailors for LSD since the summer.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/12/01/thousands-of-marines-tested-lsd-after-drug-problem-emerges-infantry-unit.html