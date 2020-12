Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

The Defense Department has reported a 12th service member killed by the coronavirus, the fourth such military death reported this month.The latest fatality was included in Monday’s update of the online chart the Pentagon maintains of COVID...

