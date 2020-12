Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 13:49 Hits: 2

Dr. Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics gave no timeline for deliveries.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/11/30/system-designed-overhaul-how-air-force-fights-takes-big-step-forward.html