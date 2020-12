Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

GPS III satellites are capable of broadcasting the M-Code signal, but the U.S. military needs an M-Code-capable ground system and receivers to get the new signal into the hands of troops.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/QUTCBQZH_yA/