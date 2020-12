Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:29 Hits: 5

South Korea’s arms acquisition agency has decided to equip third batch of K2 Black Panther main battle tanks with a German transmission system rather than a locally built version under development.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/60dD1Y07jtc/