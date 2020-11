Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 16:33 Hits: 7

In Ghazni province, 31 Afghan soldiers were killed and 24 others wounded when the attacker drove a military Humvee full of explosives onto an army commando base before detonating the car bomb.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/eOKy2L7_sk8/