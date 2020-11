Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 17:08 Hits: 1

M-Code is a highly anticipated anti-spoofing, anti-jamming GPS signal designated for military use. Currently, there are 23 GPS satellites on orbit capable of broadcasting M-Code.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/0exf29dok04/