Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 18:34 Hits: 1

Lawmakers want the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to release its plan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak among its patients and a strategy to distribute a vaccine when one is available.The department “must be ready to act to protect the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/527374-senate-dems-press-va-for-vaccine-distribution-plan