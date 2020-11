Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 13:22 Hits: 0

Illinois state officials have launched an investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at a local veterans nursing home after nearly 200 residents and staff members became infected and 27 veterans died from the virus, according to The Associated Press.On...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/527488-illinois-officials-launch-investigation-into-deadly-covid-19-outbreak-at