Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020

Federal authorities arrested a former U.S. Army service member and Army National Guardsman in New Jersey on Wednesday on charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Maria Bell, 53, was charged...

