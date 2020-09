Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 17:18 Hits: 0

The Pentagon has started planning to have zero U.S. troops in Afghanistan by spring, though orders have not yet been issued for a full withdrawal, a Defense Department official said Tuesday.“I’d like to make it clear that [Defense Secretary Mark...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/517577-official-pentagon-has-started-prudent-planning-for-full-afghanistan-withdrawal