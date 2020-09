Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:45 Hits: 0

Some 400 troops are testing the devices, trained on nearly a quarter million cases to detect COVID and a whole lot more.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2020/09/militarys-latest-wearables-can-detect-illness-two-days-you-get-sick/168669/