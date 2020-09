Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 13:22 Hits: 1

The Pentagon redirected most of its $1 billion in pandemic funding to defense contractors who exchanged the money for jet engine parts, body armor, dress uniforms and other military needs, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/517520-pentagon-redirected-pandemic-funds-to-defense-contractors-report