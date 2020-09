Articles

Tuesday, 22 September 2020

The anti-Trump GOP group Lincoln Project launched a new ad campaign Tuesday in Stars & Stripes and the Military Times network.The group known for its targeted ads against President Trump said its latest campaign in military newspapers...

