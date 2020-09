Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 01:19 Hits: 4

When Pakistan built a 17,000-ton fleet tanker in collaboration with the Turkish defense company STM and when it agreed in 2018 to purchase four corvette warships from Turkey, the deals were a way for...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Ne2nHvtZrJo/