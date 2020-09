Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 14:50 Hits: 0

All 39 of those transferring were reservists who'd served in Company C, 4th Tank Battalion, which disbanded a month earlier.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/16/marines-make-excellent-soldiers-over-half-marine-tank-company-just-joined-army-national-guard.html