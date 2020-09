Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 12:43 Hits: 0

A sailor has been kicked off Goats and Glory, the Navy's official esports team that streams on the video platform Twitch.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/16/navy-kicks-sailor-off-esports-team-after-racist-usernames-appear-game-stream.html