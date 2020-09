Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 20:07 Hits: 3

Brown University released a study Wednesday that looks at the correlation between U.S. military conflicts in the post-9/11 era and an increase in police militarization.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/oV_V7XiB2Aw/