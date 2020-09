Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

An Air Force airman was killed in an accident while driving an all-terrain-vehicle on a Kuwaiti base, the Pentagon announced Wednesday. Staff Sergeant Ronald Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, N.H., died Monday in a single ATV "non-combat related...

