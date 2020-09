Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 18:28 Hits: 4

The House will vote on a bill seeking to overhaul the military justice system in response to the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday after a meeting with Guillen’s family.“Justice is needed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/516722-house-to-vote-on-i-am-vanessa-guillen-bill