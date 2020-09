Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 21:42 Hits: 0

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor on Monday accused a U.S. citizen recently arrested in the Caribbean nation of spying and planning to sabotage oil refineries and electrical service in order to stir...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/hUj-nRgoMEI/