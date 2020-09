Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

Protectionist efforts are wrong-headed because they are not strictly focused on the real problem in our industrial base, namely the dependencies on companies based in adversarial countries such as...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/DlOvkVdsVz0/