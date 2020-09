Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 01:09 Hits: 2

The Army's Mounted Assured Position Navigation and Timing program of record will ensure that soldiers know where they are even in areas where the GPS signal is denied, degraded or spoofed.

