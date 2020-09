Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 20:05 Hits: 2

The Trump administration’s envoy for Afghan peace talks has agreed to testify before a House committee after the panel threatened to issue subpoenas if officials would not appear at a hearing.Zalmay Khalilzad, the special representative for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/516355-afghan-envoy-agrees-to-testify-before-house-panel-after-subpoena-threat