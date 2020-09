Articles

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says in a new interview that he has not seen evidence to corroborate claims that Russian officials placed bounties on U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East.Speaking with NBC News, Gen. Frank McKenzie said...

