Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:53 Hits: 6

China’s Defense Ministry on Sunday blasted a critical U.S. report on the country’s military ambitions, saying it is the U.S. instead that poses the biggest threat to the international order and world...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/p7UBxOh0ZaE/