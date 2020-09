Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 22:20 Hits: 2

The Pentagon is reversing course on plans to shutter the venerable Stars and Stripes newspaper following an order from President Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/10/stars-and-stripes-has-been-officially-saved-chopping-block-notice-states.html