Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 11 September 2020 00:46 Hits: 2

The long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government’s negotiating team are to begin on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, the Taliban and Qatar’s foreign ministry said...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/K9JAnn0CJIw/