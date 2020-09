Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave for Doha, Qatar, on Thursday night for the start of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, President Trump announced.The intra-Afghan talks, which are expected to start Saturday, mark a major...

