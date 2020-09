Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:47 Hits: 5

President Trump bragged about a supposedly secret new nuclear weapons system in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward, according to excerpts from Woodward’s new book.Trump discussed the weapons system while reflecting on how close the United...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515700-trump-disclosed-secret-weapons-system-to-woodward-book