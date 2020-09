Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:37 Hits: 4

Most troops will see paychecks increase by about 6.2% but will have to pay back all of that money next year.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/08/troops-dod-civilians-wont-be-able-opt-out-of-payroll-tax-deferral-plan.html