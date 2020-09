Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 22:16 Hits: 5

A feud between President Trump and the Pentagon is escalating weeks before the presidential election in which Trump sees service members, veterans and other military supporters as a key part of his base.After days battling fallout from an explosive...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515560-trumps-battles-with-military-raise-risks-for-november