Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 22:49 Hits: 5

The Air Force has awarded a $13.3 billion contract to Northrop Grumman to build the U.S. military’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB), the land-based, long-range missile in the United States’ nuclear arsenal.“Modernizing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515561-northrop-wins-133b-contract-to-build-new-icbms