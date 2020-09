Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 16:43 Hits: 1

Two House subcommittees on Tuesday opened an investigation into the string of recent soldier deaths at Fort Hood, Texas, and called on the Army to provide more documents and information. The House Oversight and Reform...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515470-lawmakers-launch-investigation-into-fort-hood-after-28th-death-this-year