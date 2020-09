Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 17:18 Hits: 2

The top general in the Army said Tuesday that military leaders only recommend sending troops to combat as a “last resort” after President Trump said Pentagon leaders support war to bolster the defense industry.Gen. James McConville, chief of staff...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/overnights/515481-army-chief-says-military-leaders-only-recommend-combat-as-last