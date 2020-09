Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 18:23 Hits: 5

Defense officials said Tuesday that the Republic of Palau asked the Pentagon to begin construction on ports, bases and airfields on the island nation, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal.The move would enhance the U.S. military...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/policy-strategy/515501-us-military-receives-offer-for-new-military-bases-in-pacific