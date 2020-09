Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:45 Hits: 2

Because of the coronavirus, there will be no Brigade of Midshipmen march-on or pregame flyover over fighter jets.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/07/espn-announcer-says-navy-byu-football-broadcast-will-look-and-sound-different.html