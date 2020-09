Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 00:13 Hits: 5

The U.S. Navy is reportedly conducting a search-and-rescue operation in the North Arabian Sea after a sailor went missing in the area.CNN reported that two vessels from the U.S. 5th Fleet, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier as well as the guided-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515341-navy-searching-for-sailor-who-went-missing-in-north-arabian-sea