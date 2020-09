Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020

A seventh U.S. service member has been killed by the coronavirus, according to the latest Pentagon data.The death was first noted in Wednesday’s update of the chart the Pentagon keeps on its website of numbers of COVID-19 cases connected to the...

