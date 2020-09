Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 05 September 2020 13:54 Hits: 4

President Trump on Saturday lashed out at the journalist behind this week's explosive report that claimed he had disparaged slain American soldiers buried in France, calling the reporter a "slimeball."Trump suggested in a pair of tweets that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515255-trump-lashes-out-at-slimeball-reporter-amid-furor-over-alleged-war