Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 21:58 Hits: 5

The Pentagon on Friday reaffirmed its decision earlier this year to award a $10 billion cloud-computing contract to Microsoft over Amazon.The Defense Department said in a statement that it had completed a review of the Joint Enterprise Defense...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515206-pentagon-reaffirms-decision-to-award-multi-billion-jedi-contract-to-microsoft