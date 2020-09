Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 17:11 Hits: 1

The unemployment rate for all veterans fell to 6.4% in August, with the rate for post-9/11 veterans hitting 7.0%.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/09/04/worst-of-jobless-spike-may-be-over-veterans.html