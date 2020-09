Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 17:10 Hits: 4

President Trump said Friday that he saw no need to apologize after The Atlantic reported that he made disparaging remarks about fallen U.S. soldiers, dismissing it as a “fake story.” “It’s a fake story written by a magazine that was probably...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/515142-trump-says-no-need-to-apologize-over-fake-story-about-fallen-soldier-remarks