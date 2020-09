Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 20:07 Hits: 3

Police in Colombia have arrested three Venezuelans who were part of a failed plot organized by a former U.S. Green Beret to sneak across the border and oust President Nicolás Maduro, The Associated...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/99pqadfDxBg/