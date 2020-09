Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 20:52 Hits: 5

Officials on both sides of Afghanistan’s protracted conflict say efforts are ramping up for the start of negotiations between Afghan representatives and the Taliban while a top U.N. envoy expressed...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/_2zQQ48aK4A/