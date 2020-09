Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 10:41 Hits: 4

The court prosecutes genocide, torture and grave wartime abuses worldwide. Trump's executive order imposes on its lawyers and judges the kind of sanctions usually used on foreign terrorists.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/09/us-punishes-international-criminal-court-investigating-potential-war-crimes-afghanistan/168208/